Updated** Search continues in the Truro area for missing 3-year-old

**Updated at 8:24 a.m., Thursday, May 7/2020**



Search and Rescue teams have arrived to relieve overnight searchers as the search for a missing three-year-old child in the Truro area continues Thursday morning.

The little boy, named Dylan, was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near Queen Street and Elizabeth Street.

Police say he was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants, and bright blue rubber boots.

An alert from the Emergency Management Office issued Wednesday afternoon, localized in the Truro area, says Dylan has brown hair and rosy cheeks with a green left eye and blue right eye.

The Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue, and air support from the Department of Natural Resources have all been involved in the search.

Searchers were concentrating their search efforts near the waterway of the Salmon River Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.

Our newsroom has been told the command post remains set up in the same area Thursday morning, the ballfield next to the Salmon River, as the search continues.



A DNR helicopter returned to the scene around 8 a.m. to continue providing aerial support in the search.

If you have any information on Dylan's whereabouts, please contact the Truro Police Service immediately at 902-895-5351.