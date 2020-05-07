Updated** Search for missing 3-year-old transitions to recovery operation

**Updated at 6:49 p.m.**

The Truro Police Service says, in consultation with the family of missing 3-year-old Dylan Ehler, they are now moving from a search mode to recovery mode.

An update at 6 p.m. Thursday says the extensive efforts put forth by searchers have not yielded any new clues or information.

Police say Dylan’s family has had an opportunity to attend the command post and have been shown the area covered by searches and the extensive equipment and efforts used to find him.

They add that this decision does not mean the team has given up on finding Dylan.

On Thursday afternoon, Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil held a press conference to provide an update on the search efforts.

He says officers were called to the area of Elizabeth and Queen Streets around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

MacNeil says the child was playing outside at his grandmother's house when she became briefly distracted, less than a minute with something involving a dog, and when she turned around Dylan was gone.

Patrol officers were on site within four minutes of the phone call and began to canvas the area as the K9 unit was called in.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil provides an update on the search for Dylan Ehler on May 7, 2020. (Staff photo)

An urban search was started, checking from house to house as well as things like garages and sheds, and MacNeil says neighbours were involved early in the search.

A number of resources were brought in, including Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, a helicopter, and CN Police.

MacNeil says the Emergency Management Office (EMO) issued a non-intrusive alert in the area, meaning it did not go to cell phones but to social media and government websites.

He says an Amber Alert was not issued as foul play is not suspected.

At 7:20 p.m. MacNeil says a boot was found in Lepper Brook closer to the grandparent's property, while another boot was found around 8:53 p.m. near where the brook empties into the Salmon River.

The boots were identified by family as belonging to Dylan.

An air search was conducted not just in the surrounding area, but down the Salmon River to the Cobequid Bay and searchers walked the length of the river Wednesday night.

In the evening, MacNeil says firefighters were into the river up to their chests to search.

Resources such as thermal imaging and underwater cameras were also used.

He says the Truro Fire Service had members stationed at the mouth of Cobequid Bay to keep an eye on that location, and searches took place in other areas like the marsh.

On Thursday, Halifax Ground Search and Rescue relieved the Colchester crew around 3 a.m., the helicopter was brought back later in the morning, and a drone was also used.

(Submitted/Raissa Tetanish)

The Provincial Dive Team arrived on scene Thursday morning and divers have been in the water working up and down Lepper Brook and the Salmon River.

MacNeil says more than 60 people were involved in the operation.

He said during the briefing that a number of people had asked how they can help the search but, on the advice of Ground Search and Rescue, they were asking that people not do so.

McNeil asks the public to show support for the family, but not be physically involved in the search.

Police say Dylan was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants, and bright blue rubber boots, while the EMO alert stated he has brown hair and rosy cheeks with a green left eye and blue right eye.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.