Updated** Search ongoing for missing boy in Truro

**Updated at 1:04 p.m.**

The search for 3-year-old Dylan Ehler is continuing in the Truro area.

Speaking with our newsroom Thursday morning, Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says the search is concentrating on Lepper Brook, which runs parallel to Elizabeth Street and filters into the Salmon River.

Truro Police say two boots belonging to Dylan were located Wednesday night in the water of Lepper Brook.

Dylan was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near Queen Street and Elizabeth Street.

An update from the Town of Truro at noon confirmed that the Provincial Dive Team is onsite and concentrating their efforts on the waterways near the Salmon River.

Colchester Ground Search and Rescue arrived on site around 3 p.m. Wednesday and were relieved at 3 a.m. Thursday by Halifax Ground Search and Rescue.

(Submitted/Raissa Tetanish)

The Department of Natural Resources air support is also back on scene.

Our newsroom has been told the command post remains set up in the same area Thursday morning, the ballfield next to the Salmon River, as the search continues.

A press release from the town Thursday morning states that an Amber Alert was not issued as police confirm that foul play is not suspected.

Police say Dylan was last seen wearing a dark green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants, and bright blue rubber boots.

An alert from the Emergency Management Office issued Wednesday afternoon, localized in the Truro area, says the child has brown hair and rosy cheeks with a green left eye and blue right eye.

Truro Police says while they appreciate everyone who wants to volunteer, the Ground Search and Rescue team has all of the appropriate equipment and support required at this time.

Police add that having civilians onsite could potentially lead to the destruction of evidence or tracks.

McNeil is expected to provide an update on the search at the Truro Police Station at 3 p.m.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.