Updated** Shelburne woman missing from Yarmouth found safe: RCMP

**Updated at 7:48 a.m. on November 18th**

The RCMP say that the 50-year-old who was reported missing from Yarmouth has been located and is safe.

The RCMP needs help locating Delores Smith of Shelburne.

Police say the 50-year-old was last seen at a pharmacy on Starrs Road in Yarmouth at around 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Smith is described as being 5-feet tall and weighing 115 pounds with brown eyes and short grey hair.

RCMP say she was last seen wearing a black ball cap with a "Cute A.F." logo, grey shirt and dark grey pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Delores Smith is asked to call Yarmouth RCMP or Crime Stoppers.