Updated** Sixty-seven new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

**Updated at 3:22 p.m.**

67 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says 57 new cases are in the Central Zone, with four in the Western Zone and three in each of the Eastern and Northern Zones.

There are 589 active COVID-19 infections in the province, with 22 people in hospital and fie of those receiving treatment in ICU.

One of the new cases in the Central Zone is a second staff member at Clarmar Residential Care Facility, a residential care home in Dartmouth.

Government says due to the volume of testing in the province, the Nova Scotia Health Authority lab has a backlog of 45,000 tests and there is a delay in public health's case data entry into Panorama.

To address the backlog, only those with symptoms, identified close contacts of a known case, visitors to potential exposure sites or those who have travelled outside the province, P.E.I. or Newfoundland should book COVID-19 lab tests.

Public Health is asking anyone else with a booked appointment to cancel it, and is encouraging Nova Scotians to use pop-up testing sites, with efforts underway to increase rapid testing capacity around the province.