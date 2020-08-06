iHeartRadio
**Updated** Suspect arrested after RCMP search for an armed man

RCMP

A suspect has been arrested after RCMP responded to an incident involving an armed man in Musquodoboit Harbour.

At 10:27 a.m., the RCMP advised residents in the area to stay in their homes or shelter in place.

Police said that the suspect, 44-year-old Andrew Delaney, may be in the Forest Hill Extension or areas in Cole Harbour.

A description of a black Dodge quad cab truck was also provided.

At 10:42 a.m., the RCMP said the suspect was located and taken into custody on Montague Mines Road.

