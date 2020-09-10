Updated** Suspect in custody following Pictou Landing First Nation weapons call: RCMP

**Updated at 9:59 a.m.**

The RCMP say that a suspect is in custody following a weapons call in Pictou Landing First Nation.

In an update at 9:55 a.m., police said there was no risk to the public.

Chief Andrea Paul of the Pictou Landing First Nation posted a message on Facebook early this morning saying police were on scene of a "serious incident" on Beach Road.

She said that police were asking neighbours near Beach Road to shelter in place and others to stay away from the area.

The RCMP posted an update on Twitter at 9:22 a.m. saying the incident was a weapons call and that updates would be provided when available.

Pictou Landing First Nation School is being delayed until noon, and the bus will not be travelling on Beach Road.