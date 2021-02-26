UPDATED** Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia Friday

**Updated at 2:46 p.m.**

Ten new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Nova Scotia on Friday.

Public Health says nine cases are in the Central Zone, and include five close contacts of previously reported cases, a travel-related case, and three cases that are being investigated.

The tenth case is in the Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

Officials say there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, including one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Since October 1st, Nova Scotia has completed 202,939 tests for COVID-19, with 545 positive cases and no deaths.

Officials say 1,870 tests were administered between February 19th and 25th at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, St. Peter's, New Minas, Port Hawkesbury and Eastern passage.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 2,797 Nova Scotia tests on February 25th.