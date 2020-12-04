Updated** Three charged, including spouse, with supplying ammunition to N.S. mass shooter

**Updated at 1:10 p.m.**

Three people have been charged with supplying ammunition to the gunman who killed 22 people in the April 18-19 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.

RCMP say 64-year-old James Blair Banfield, 52-year-old Lisa Banfield and 60-year-old Brian Brewster are charged with unlawfully transferring ammunition, specifically .223 calibre Remington cartridges and .40 calibre Smith and Wesson cartridges.

Lisa Banfield is listed on court probate documents as the common law spouse of the killer, who was killed by police on April 19.

Police say the offences occurred between March 17 and 18 but those charged "had no prior knowledge of the gunman's actions.''

Investigators also say they determined the ammunition was purchased and trafficked in Nova Scotia.

The news release says the people charged co-operated with police in the investigation.

(This article by Michael Tutton of The Canadian Press has been edited by Bell Media staff to remove any reference to the shooter's name)