Updated** Truro, Colchester move to limit access to municipal buildings

The Town of Truro and Municipality of Colchester have announced a few changes to municipal operations and services, following up from Friday's public notice.

Access will be limited to the Truro Police Service building, Truro Fire Service building, Douglas Street Recreation Centre, Truro Public Works facility, and the Colchester Legion Stadium.

People are asked to call ahead with inquiries, saying access will only be granted in limited circumstances.

Truro Public Works staff will be reduced to ensure all essential services and functions are covered and available moving forward.

Staff will ensure services such as water treatment, pot hole patching, snow and ice operations, and emergency repairs (water breaks, sewer repairs) are maintained.

The Truro Police Service will have limited access to front counter services, with all nonessential services such as criminal record checks temporarily suspended.

Once again, the public is asked to call ahead for administrative inquiries instead of showing up in person.

The police station will remain open 24/7 to the public for emergencies.

In Colchester, residents are being urged to restrict visits to Municipal offices and to call to check on services, programs, and facilities.

Additional changes: