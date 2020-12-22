Updated** Underwater, aerial search for missing scallop fishermen called off Tuesday

**Updated at 2:54 p.m.**

Underwater and aerial searches for five missing scallop fishermen planned for Tuesday have been called off due to poor weather conditions.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says the Underwater Recovery Team (URT) left port at Digby with the intent of conducting sonar exploration, but turned back to Digby Neck when they encountered swells over 10 feet high.

The URT will conduct sonar exploration when it is safe to do so.

Police say the aerial search that was to continue on Tuesday was also cancelled due to a low ceiling.

The Chief William Saulis scallop dragger is believed to have capsized early on December 15th with a six-member crew on board.

The body of one crewmember has been recovered.