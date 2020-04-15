Updated** Woman arrested after police recover body from pickup that plunged off N.S. ferry

**Updated at 12:59 p.m.**

Nova Scotia RCMP have made an arrest after a truck drove onto a ferry in Westport on Monday night, then rolled off the other end and plunged into the water with two people inside.

RCMP in nearby Digby say a woman who was pulled from the water told ferry employees a man was still inside the vehicle.

The Canadian Coast Guard was dispatched to the ferry terminal on Brier Island, but the weather was poor at the time.

An RCMP dive team recovered the body of a 68-year-old local man from inside the submerged pickup on Tuesday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the woman was not injured when the truck went into the water and she later left the scene.

The woman was arrested Tuesday night and required medical attention, but Clarke declined to disclose details about the nature of her injuries.