**Updated** Woman killed, two others injured in Pictou County crash
**Updated at 10:34 a.m.**
The RCMP say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County.
Police responded to the scene on Egypt Road in Hillside shortly after 1:35 a.m. today.
A preliminary investigation determined that a single vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other occupants, a man and a woman, were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.
Egypt Road was closed for several hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst was brought in.
It reopened around 6 a.m.
The collision remains under investigation.