Updated** Woman killed, two others injured in Pictou County crash

**Updated at 10:34 a.m.**

The RCMP say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pictou County.

Police responded to the scene on Egypt Road in Hillside shortly after 1:35 a.m. today.

A preliminary investigation determined that a single vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants, a man and a woman, were transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Egypt Road was closed for several hours as an RCMP Collision Analyst was brought in.

It reopened around 6 a.m.

The collision remains under investigation.