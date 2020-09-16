Upper Sackville man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant

Halifax District RCMP say a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Ryan James Jessop and they need help from the public to locate him.

A release states the Upper Sackville man has been charged with nine offences in relation to an incident on September 9 in Cole Harbour.

Police say Jessop's charges include assault causing bodily harm, break and enter, choke to overcome and mischief.

He is described as white, standing 5'10" tall and weighing 175 pounds with dark brown hair and green eyes.

RCMP say they have made several attempts to locate Jessop but have so far been unsuccessful.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Jessop if he is located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan James Jessop is asked to call Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).