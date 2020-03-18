US, Canada working on mutual ban on non-essential travel

A Canadian official has that Canada and the United States are working out the details of a mutual ban on non-essential travel between the two countries amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

The official was not authorized to discuss details ahead of an announcement and spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition anonymity.

Both countries are eager to choke off the spread of the virus but also eager to continue the critical economic relationship.

Canada relies on the U.S. for 75 per cent of its exports.

Truck drivers are among those expected to get an exemption.

Completely closing the border would cause severe economic damage to both the U.S. and Canada.