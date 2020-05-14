Useful information collected from mannequin trial: Town of Truro

The Town of Truro says it's believed Wednesday's mannequin trial produced some useful information that the team will be evaluating.

The mannequin, approximately the same height and weight as missing three-year-old Dylan Ehler, was launched in Lepper Brook and Salmon River.

The town says the weather and water conditions were not exactly as they were on May 6th, the day the child went missing.

Truro Police Service, Colchester Ground Search and Rescue, and air support from Department of Natural Resources conducted the trial last night, collecting and mapping data.

At this point, the town says Truro Police will be meeting to decide next steps.