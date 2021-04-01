Vaccine appointments available for Nova Scotians aged 70+ Thursday, aged 55-64 Tuesday

Starting Thursday, Nova Scotians aged 70-years old and older can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Government says community clinics and participating pharmacies will offer the Pfixer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine to anyone in this age range.

Starting Tuesday, Nova Scotians aged 55-years old to 64-years old will be able to book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at participating physician and pharmacy clinics, following the advice of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The province says the complete list of clinics for people 70 and older is available on the booking site, and the list of clinics for those between 55 and 64 will be posted on April 6th.

Public Health says COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online or by calling 1-833-797-7772, and cannot booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or phsyician and walk-ins will be turned away.