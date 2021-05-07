Veteran member of Nova Scotia's Liberal government announces June 1 resignation

A veteran member and former cabinet minister in Nova Scotia's Liberal government says she has submitted her resignation.

In a post to Facebook today, Margaret Miller says her resignation from the legislature will take effect June 1.

Miller does not give a reason for leaving but says her move "does not reflect on my feelings for the party or my hardworking colleagues.''

An assistant in her East Hants constituency office reached by phone today says Miller is declining further comment.

Miller's pending departure follows the May 3 retirement of former premier Stephen McNeil and means the Liberals will lose their one-seat majority in the legislature.

A former president of MADD Canada, Miller was first elected in 2013 and served as minister in the environment and natural resources portfolios under McNeil.