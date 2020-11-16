Veteran, newcomer elected to Bible Hill Village Commission Saturday 

Thomas R. Burke and Tim Shea were elected to the Bible Hill Village Commission on Saturday.

A release states Burke, who has served on the Commission for more than 20-years, received 158 votes, while newcomer Shea netted 108 of the 273 votes cast.

Voter turnout was 7%, which the Village says was up 56% compared to the 2018 election.

Burke and Shea will serve terms through June 2023 and will be sworn in prior to the Bible Hill Village Commission meeting on Tuesday November 17th.