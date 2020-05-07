VIA Rail service between Halifax and Montreal cancelled until Nov. 1

VIA Rail service between Halifax and Montreal has been cancelled until November 1st.

It's one of several routes that have been impacted until later this year, including Toronto to Vancouver and the Sleeper class on the Winnipeg-Churchill route.

The company says the changes will allow it to better deploy resources and equipment to further protect the health and safety of its passengers and employees by offering one train per day in each direction on routes still operating in the Corridor.

Anyone with a reservation that has been affected by the service suspension will be contacted and automatically reimbursed.