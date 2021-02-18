Victoria Park Pool to remain closed until next summer to allow for repairs, renovation

The pool at Victoria Park will remain closed this summer in order to have the pool liner and associated work done by the end of September.

Truro Town Council voted 6-1 yesterday in favour of a phased approach to the work that aims to open the entire facility next summer.

The motion was for $550,000 from the capital reserve to be used for the liner replacement, repairing the leak, and any other associated structural and pipe work with the pool.

The pool house also requires renovations to meet regulations and current COVID-19 protocols, at a cost pegged earlier this month of around $300,000.

That project will go to tender and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2022.

CAO Mike Dolter says staff are looking at grants for all of the work, and have keyed in on one in particular for the pool house.

The funds for the liner project will be taken from the capital reserve to avoid adding to the town's debt load.

At the council meeting earlier this month, Dolter said borrowing $1 million for the total project, to protect against possible cost overruns, would put the town nearly at its limit and would affect future capital projects.

During yesterday's session, he noted that the town has vehicles to purchase, including a fire truck within the next year or two that will likely cost in excess of $700,000 to $800,000.

Councillor Alison Graham Fulmore was the lone person to vote against the motion, saying people wanted the pool open as-is this summer.

Mayor Bill Mills and other councillors noted that everyone is on the same page as wanting the pool open, but they ultimately decided it was best to open next summer in order to have all of the work done.