Village of Bible Hill forms Accessibility Advisory Committee

The Village of Bible Hill is forming an Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The new committee will be tasked with providing advice to the Village Commission on identifying, preventing, and eliminating barriers in its municipal operations to persons with disabilities.

The new policy was recently passed by the commission.

In a release, the village says their first task will be helping with the preparation and implementation of an Accessibility Plan for Bible Hill, outlining steps taken to date and the path forward.

At least half of the committee will be comprised of persons that self-identify as having a disability or are an agent of an organization that represents persons with disabilities.

A recruitment call for the commission is expected soon.