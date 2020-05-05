Village of Bible Hill seeking nominations for two commissioners

The Village of Bible Hill is seeking nominations for two candidates to be elected Village Commissioners for three-year terms ending June 2023.

Nomination forms can be filed at the Village Clerk and Treasurer’s Office located on Pictou Road during regular business hours from May 7th to 14th.

However, due to COVID-19, the office is closed to the public, so individuals seeking to drop off forms are asked to call to arrange an appointment time to do so.

Forms and more information are available at www.biblehill.ca.