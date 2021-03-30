Virtual Care options available for another year in Nova Scotia

Physicians and other regulated health care professionals can continue to offer publicly funded services via phone, telehealth network or secure videoconferencing for another year in Nova Scotia.

Government says the services will be available until March 31, 2022, and a long-term approach to virtual health care will be finalized before then.

Primary care, mental health and addictions and perioperative services have been identified as priority areas to expand access to virtual care in the province.

The Department of Health and Wellness says more than 1.5 million health-care services were provided virtually during the pandemic in 2020.