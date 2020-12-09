Virtual Care Options Extended

Government is extending virtual care options for Nova Scotians.

Physician's payment codes for virtual visits, which include consultations provided by telephone, telehealth network or secure videoconferencing tools, will be available until March 31, 2021.

The province says virtual care was one of several measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen Nova Scotia's health system.

More than 1.2 million were provided by physicians in the province between March 1 and December 1.