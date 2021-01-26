Virtual celebrations begin for African Heritage Month

Virtual celebrations began today for African Heritage Month in Nova Scotia with a proclamation and poster unveiling.

The provincial theme for 2021 is Black History Matters: Listen, Learn, Share and Act.

Government says it's a call to all Nova Scotians to make a better society by recognizing the long-standing history and legacy of African Nova Scotians, and by acknowledging racialized issues and adversity for people of African descent.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, African Heritage Month events will be virtual this February.

Lt.-Gov. Arthur J. LeBlanc, Premier Stephen McNeil, and African Nova Scotian Affairs Minister Tony Ince took part in today's celebrations.