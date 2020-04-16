Virtual clinic established in Cumberland County for those without a family doctor

A virtual clinic has been set up for people in Cumberland County who do not have a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says family doctors and nurse practitioners in Advocate, Amherst, Parrsboro, Pugwash, River Hebert, and Springhill will provide appointments by phone to people in their area who are on the Need a Family Practice Registry.

The clinic will be operational through June 30th, following the establishment of similar clinics a few weeks ago in Truro and New Glasgow.

The NSHA says this is a temporary measure to provide care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating health professionals are offering same day or next day primary medical care for those who have an illness, injury, or more urgent health condition that requires prompt treatment.

People who do not have a primary care provider and who are on the registry should call: