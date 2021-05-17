VirtualCareNS pilot to launch in Northern, Western Health zones for those without a family doctor

Public Health in Nova Scotia is launching a new way for those on the Need a Family Practice Registry in the Northern and Western zones to access primary care.

The VirtualCareNS pilot allows people to use their computer or mobile device to connect to primary care providers who are licensed in Nova Scotia.

People in the Truro, New Glasgow, Middleton, and Yarmouth will be the first ones to be contacted to register, in chronological order based on their registration date with the Need a Family Practice Registry.

Government says that the pilot program will gradually expand to all communities in the Northern and Western zones.

A list of health concerns that can be addressed through this program is available at virtualcareNS.ca.

Public Health says patients will be provided with options for in-person care if their health concerns can't be resolved virtually.

Primary care providers can also prescribe medications, order tests, and make referrals for specialized care.