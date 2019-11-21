'Volatile substance' detonated outside Halifax home

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a "volatile substance" has been detonated outside a building in the city.

Police were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Tower Road around 1 a.m. on Thursday after a report of the substance found inside.

In a news release, HRP says the Forensic Identification Section deemed the substance to be too unstable to transport.

Police say it was successfully detonated outside the building, adding that no criminal charges are pending.

HRP has not disclosed what the substance was.