Voters elect mayor and council for new Windsor-West Hants municipality

West Hants Warden Abraham Zebian will be the first mayor of a new regional municipality of Windsor and West Hants.

Zebian easily won Saturday's election, according to the unofficial results released after the polls closed.

The official tally should be released Tuesday.

In the summer of 2018, both the Town of Windsor and the Municipality of West Hants agreed to merge, with both municipalities dissolving April 1, 2020 to become a single municipality.

Eleven district councillors were also chosen in Saturday's election. Councillors for districts 1, 10 and 11 were acclaimed.

The full council, according to unofficial election results from CBC News, is:

Mayor – Abraham Zebian.

District 1 – Rupert Jannasch.

District 2 – Scott McLean.

District 3 – Mark McLean.

District 4 – Jeff Hartt.

District 5 – Debbie Francis.

District 6 – Bob Morton.

District 7 – Ed Sherman.

District 8 – Paul Morton.

District 9 – Richard Murphy.

District 10 – Laurie Murley.

District 11 – Jim Ivey.

Nova Scotia's municipal elections will be held this fall, but, according to CBC News, the newly elected Windsor-West Hants mayor and council can keep their seats until the province-wide municipal elections in 2024.