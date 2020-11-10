Voting continues for two seats on Bible Hill Village Commission

Advanced voting to elect two candidates to the Bible Hill Village Commission continues Tuesday.

The polls at H. Douglas Boyce Village Hall close at 7:00 p.m., but will re-open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the same venue on Saturday for election day.

Thomas R. Burke, Justin Arnold Clark, Bradley Lowe, Carvell Scott McNutt and Tim Shea are all vying for two Village Commissioner positions.

If elected, they will serve on the Bible Hill Village Commission through June 2023.

