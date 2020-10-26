Wagmatcook man arrested following firearm incident

A 49-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving a firearm at a residence in Wagmatcook on Thursday night.

The RCMP were called to the scene around 7:27 p.m. after a call of a man pointing a firearm at another man.

Police say that officers arrived to find the man pointing the firearm at them through a doorway.

He was convinced to exit without the firearm, but then turned towards it before he was arrested inside the residence.

The man faces two counts of pointing a firearm and single counts of careless use of a firearm and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.