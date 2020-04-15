Wagmatcook man faces child luring-related offences

A 32-year-old Wagmatcook man has been charged for offences related to child luring involving three youths.

The investigation began last Thursday when a victim contacted police and led Baddeck RCMP to search a home in Wagmatcook on Saturday.

Kadnii Blaise Johnson is charged with sexual exploitation of a young person, luring a child, and three counts each of distributing obscene material and transmitting sexually explicit material to a young person.

The RCMP say he was released on strict conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on July 14th.