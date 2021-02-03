Waiting list 'abyss' in N.S. for care and housing of people with disabilities: doctor

A Nova Scotia family doctor says people with intellectual disabilities can develop illnesses ranging from diabetes to stroke when forced to live in unsuitable housing without expert help.

Dr. Karen McNeil told a legislature committee Tuesday many families feel like they're experiencing ``an abyss'' because their loved ones languish on a 1,698-person waiting list, either to begin receiving care or in hope of being transferred to a more suitable living arrangement.

McNeil is a founding member of the Dalhousie family medicine adult developmental disability clinic in Halifax, where since 2010 she has supported primary care doctors who care for adults with intellectual disabilities

She told the committee that larger, so-called "congregate care'' facilities that house about 525 of the 4,979 adults receiving care are unsuitable and that it's well established they should be living in smaller, community homes.

McNeil says that's particularly true during a pandemic when sharing bedrooms and bathrooms ``is a recipe for disaster.''



The doctor says she sees people who are frustrated by living amid too much noise or who lack specialized care, leading to undiagnosed needs.

