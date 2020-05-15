Water search in Truro on Friday offers no new information on missing child

The Truro Police Service says they won't be actively searching for missing three-year-old Dylan Ehler this weekend, unless there are new developments.

A media release from the Town of Truro states that the Provincial Dive Team, Truro Fire Service, Colchester East Hants Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR), and Halifax GSAR - Fast Water Rescue searched the Salmon River from the Walker Street bridge past Stanfields Ltd. on Friday.

The town says the water was clear and visibility was excellent, but no new information was gathered.

Neither the Truro Police Service, nor GSAR, condone or support an online group which is inviting people to search for Dylan this weekend.

There is risk to untrained people conducting these types of searches and properties along the river are privately owned, so anyone accessing these properties without permission will be considered trespassing which is enforceable by local law enforcement.

The town is again asking that people do not participate in any unauthorized searches.