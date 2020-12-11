Water testing at Nova Scotia Health facilities temporarily halted

There will be no water sample testing at the Environmental Services Laboratory at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax until further notice.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the temporary halt to bacterial and chemical analysis is to create capacity for COVID-19 testing.

Cape Breton Regional Hospital is also axing the testing, while Yarmouth Regional Hospital is only performing bacteria water tests.

The province is directing municipal, registered and private water supply owners to use an alternate accredited water testing facility.

A list of these facilities can be found here.

The Department of Environment recommends Nova Scotians on well water have it tested for bacteria every six months, and every two years for chemical parameters.

