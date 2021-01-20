Water testing resumes at Environmental Services Lab at the QEII Monday

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says water testing will resume at the QEII Health Sciences Centre and other sites as of Monday.

A release states the Environmental Services Laboratory will accept water samples for testing from municipal, registered and private water supply owners.

Nova Scotia Health is asking that only essential water tests be requested, and cautions that turnaround times for chemical analysis may be 10 business days or more for the next few months.

Water testing was temporarily suspended to create capacity for COVID-19 testing, and may be suspended again if a need for additonal COVID-19 testing arises.