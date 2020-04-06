Waycobah First Nation man facing child pornography-related charges

A 41-year-old man from Waycobah First Nation is facing child pornography-related charges.

The RCMP say a social media application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being shared on their service.

On Sunday, police searched a home in Waycobah and arrested Nicholas Martin, who is charged with transmitting and possession of child pornography.

Police say the suspect was released on a number of strict conditions and is scheduled to appear before the courts on June 3rd.

The RCMP says children in Nova Scotia may have more unsupervised access to the internet during the current State of Emergency, putting them at greater risk of harm.

Additionally, without typical access to agencies that are required to report these offences, such as teachers, health care professionals and social workers, children may be at greater risk.