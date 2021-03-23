Weapon, ammo, drugs seized during New Glasgow vehicle stop

A 29-year-old man from Pictou County is facing a slew of charges after police seized a weapon, ammunition, and drugs during a vehicle stop.

New Glasgow Regional Police conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of Granville Street and East River Road at 4 p.m. yesterday.

Police say the vehicle stop was based on evidence that the driver had a revoked licence.

The driver, whose name has not been released, faces eight charges including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and driving with a revoked licence.

Police have not said what drugs were seized.

The man has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Pictou Provincial Court today.