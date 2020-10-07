Weather cancels N.S.-P.E.I. ferry service Thursday

There will be no ferry crossings between Caribou, Nova Scotia and Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island on Thursday

In an e-mail to our newsroom, Northumberland Ferries Ltd. says the cancellations are due to forecast weather conditions in the Northumberland Strait.

Environment Canada issued a Gale Warning for the Northumberland Strait at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and is calling for wind gusts of between 35 and 40 knots on Thursday morning.

The ferry company operates eight 75-minute crossings daily between Caribou and Wood Islands, seven days a week.