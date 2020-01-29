Wednesday is Bell Let's Talk Day
Wednesday is the tenth annual Bell Let’s Talk Day.
Bell donates five cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day,:
- Talk: Every mobile and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers
- Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers
- Twitter: Every tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk, featuring the special Bell Let's Talk emoji, and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Twitter.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Facebook: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk and every use of the Bell Let's Talk frame
- Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/Bell_LetsTalk
- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk filter and every Bell Let's Talk Day video view
- YouTube: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at YouTube.com/BellCanada
Since the program started, there has been more than 1 billion messages of support for mental health, bringing Bell's total commitment to $100,695,763.75.
For more information, visit bell.ca/letstalk.