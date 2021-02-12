Weeks Crushers' Hough named to MHL Player's of the Week

Pictou County Weeks Crushers' forward Cameron Hough was named to the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) Players of the Week for Week 11.

Hough had two goals in Pictou County's 3-2 victory over South Shore on February 4th.

South Shore's Sam MacNeill and Summerside's Owen Gilhula were the two other forwards named, while defencemen Marko Jakovljevic of Amherst and Brant King of Valley, along with Yarmouth goaltender Justin Sumarah rounded out the list.

No Truro Bearcats were named to the list as the team did not play in Week 11.