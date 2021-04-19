Weeks Crushers' Sim named to Rookie All-Star Team

Pictou County Weeks Crushers forward Landon Sim has been named to the Maritime Junior Hockey League's (MHL) Rookie All-Star Team.

Sim finished the 2020-21 regular season tied for fourth in team scoring with eight goals and 13 assists in 35 games.

The two-time Player of the Week finished fifth in rookie scoring, with the third-most powerplay points among rookies, and was tied for the most shorthanded points for rookies.

Forwards Joshua Nadeau (Edmundston) and Mark Hillier (Summerside), defencemen Peter Stranger (Campbellton) and Dylan Chisholm (Valley) and goaltender Gio DiMattia (Grand Falls) make up the rest of the Rookie All-Star team.