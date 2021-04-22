Weld failure caused 2019 collapse of Halifax construction crane during storm: report

A provincial government study has concluded the collapse of a 68-tonne construction crane in Halifax during post-tropical storm Dorian was the result of a weld failure in the lower portions of the tower.

Nobody was killed or injured when the crane fell during the storm on Sept. 7, 2019.

An engineer's report included in the document released Thursdsy concludes the bending occurred in winds gusting up to 107 kilometres per hour, even though the tower was designed to withstand winds of up to 160 km/h.

BMR Structural Engineering determined the failure occurred in a section of the mast between six and nine metres above the base, where a weld failed and a diagonal member of the mast separated from a vertical member.

The report says an analysis of the metal indicated there was corrosion, pores and a crack, along with "other welding defects on welded connections.''

BMR, however, determined the crane was properly prepared for the storm, and that it was set in what's referred to as "weather vaning mode,'' where the crane's brakes are released and it is allowed to rotate with the direction of the wind in a storm.

(Michael Tutton/The Canadian Press)