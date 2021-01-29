West Amherst woman arrested for paying with counterfeit money

A 21-year-old woman from West Amherst has been arrested for paying with counterfeit money.

The RCMP say that a taxi company and a hotel in the Amherst area reported on Monday that they had received counterfeit Canadian $100 bills.

A warrant was executed at a hotel and the woman was arrested on Tuesday.

She faces two counts of passing counterfeit money and is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on March 15th.

Police are warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious currency.

They say that you cannot be reimbursed if you accept counterfeit currency as legal tender.