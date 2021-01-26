WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax flagged for potential COVID-19 exposure

Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 on a WestJet flight from Toronto to Halifax.

The affected flight is WestJet flight 3346 on January 10th, which left Toronto at 9 a.m. and landed in Halifax at noon.

Public Health issued the advisory as a precaution, since the 14-day self-isolation period has ended.

Passengers in rows 5-11, seats A, B, and C are asked to immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

All other passengers on this flight should continue to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.