Westville man charged in connection to fatal Hillside crash in July

The RCMP say a Westville man is facing charges following a fatal single-vehicle collision in Hillside on July 16th.

Officers responded around 1:36 a.m. to the collision on Egypt Road where a vehicle left the roadway and flipped over.

Police say a woman was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were taken to hospital.

RCMP say 18-year old Connor Roland MacLeod is facing six charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving, and is due to appear in court in April.

