Westville men charged following erratic driving complaint in Pictou County

A 23-year-old man from Westville is facing impaired driving charges after a complaint to police about erratic driving.

Pictou District RCMP responded to a call early this morning of a vehicle doing burn-outs on the Stellarton-Trafalgar Road.

The vehicle was located with the driver inside, while the passenger fled on foot.

Police say a breath test at the Stellarton Detachment came back over twice the legal limit and the driver was charged with impaired driving and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

The passenger, also a 23-year-old man from Westville, was later arrested near the scene.

He was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to maintain a social distance of two metres or six feet under the Health Protection Act and breach of probation.