Weymouth man facing assaulting police, impaired driving charges

A 25-year old Weymouth man is facing charges, including three counts of assaulting a police officer, after an incident in Dartmouth Saturday.

An officer was on patrol in the area of Windmill Road around 11:15 p.m. when an employee of a business flagged them down to check on a nearby vehicle.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment when he got out of the vehicle as the officer approached, and attempted to punch the officer before being taken to the ground and handcuffed as he repeatedly kicked the officer.

RCMP say the driver was taken to detachment where he head butted and kicked two other officers and refused to provide a breath sample, and was taken to hospital by EHS after repeatedly bashing his head against the safety shield on the way to booking.

Colton Leigh Thibault is facing 12 charges, including three counts of assaulting a police officer and impaired operation of a conveyance and was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.