Where the streets have explorers' names, some Halifax residents call for change

Some residents of the Hydrostone neighbourhood in Halifax are questioning the area's street names and the controversial legacies of the people they're named after.

Frances Early, a retired history professor from Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax, lives on Stairs Place in the Hydrostone.

The street is named after William Grant Stairs, a Halifax-born explorer who helped lead violent expeditions across Africa and was responsible for ambushing villages and killing thieves.

Stairs Place and Stairs Street are not far from streets named after other controversial historical figures, such as Christopher Columbus and Henry Morton Stanley.

The area's municipal councillor, Lindell Smith, says he supports the name change but needs more input from residents.

Last year, a Halifax task force recommended the permanent removal of a statue and the renaming of a park and street honouring city founder Edward Cornwallis, who has been accused of practising genocide against the local Indigenous population.